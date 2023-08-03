Virginia Theatre Festival audience members who savored Yolanda Rabun’s portrayal of singer and activist Nina Simone during last season’s production of “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone” can take a new musical journey this time.

“An Evening with Yolanda Rabun,” which keeps vocalist Rabun and her band skipping deftly from genre to genre, will be presented in Culbreth Theatre at the University of Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The closing show of the 2023 season will serve up plenty of food for thought about holding on to dreams, embracing and accepting change, and not giving up on possibilities.

“It’s everybody’s story. It’s not just mine,” Rabun said. “I do leave you with a challenge at the end of the show. I’m going to send you out challenging you to believe in love.”

Rabun is bringing her own band. Listen for two keyboard players, a bassist, a drummer and two backing vocalists; together, they’ll dive into jazz, pop, musical theater and other styles to help share a story of “enlightenment.”

“It’s going to be an evening of exploration, of fun, of excitement,” Rabun said. “It’s a journey of my life and how I got into the arts. Hopefully, each of us will come out renewed.”

Tough times call for doubling down on the search for inspiration. The art can provide essential rejuvenation, Rabun said.

“Art taps the inner soul that says, ‘Hey, wake up,’ and that’s where renewal comes from,” she said.

Fans of her portrayal of Simone will hear some of Simone’s music, and listeners may recognize the influences of some of Rabun’s other musical heroines, including Gladys Knight, Roberta Flack, Shirley Bassett and Barbra Streisand.

Rabun builds in room for serendipity in her show.

“There’s always a setlist, but there’s always room for improvisation,” Rabun said. A song can last a little longer or add intensity to suit the mood and the moment as needed.

It all reflects Rabun’s growth as an artist during her career journey.

“As a young artist, I had to learn that your job is to deliver the message,” she said. “If you’ve touched one person, you’ve done your job.”

At one point in her career, it meant making sure that a song many audience members were hoping to hear made it onto her setlist. “You might feel like you’re doing it over and over again, but for the audience, it’s ‘that song,’” Rabun said. “That’s what music is supposed to do. That’s what the arts are supposed to do,” Rabun said. “We walk away rejuvenated, wanting to learn more, do more, be better.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Yolanda Rabun” are $35 to $15. Get them at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.