American Shakespeare Center will bid adieu to its 35th-anniversary season with autumn productions of "Coriolanus" and "Much Ado About Nothing" — plus a casting twist that adds intensity and insight to "Hamlet."

Starring in "Hamlet," which opens Sept. 28 in ASC's Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, will be ASC veteran Meg Rodgers as the tortured Danish prince and artistic director Brandon Carter as Ophelia. The production, featuring director Cameron Knight of Utah Shakespeare Festival in his ASC debut, will run through Nov. 18.

"She will be our first-ever female lead in this show," said Stephanie Cabacoy, director of marketing and interim director of development at American Shakespeare Center, said of Rodgers. "Gender swapping is not a new thing we've done; Shakespeare did it. We kind of honor that practice in our casting."

"Coriolanus," which dives into class warfare and the collision of pride and power, can be seen from Oct. 26 through Nov. 18, and the merry romantic comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" will run through Nov. 19. Both productions are presented using ASC's "Actors' Renaissance" concept, in which cast members stage their own shows without a director.

Current productions of "Measure for Measure" and "The Taming of the Shrew" can be seen through Aug. 12.

Cabacoy said "Hamlet" "will "pretty much stay consistent and true to the text," meaning that kings will stay kings.

Rodgers agreed that the pronouns won't change — "I'll be 'he' the whole time, and I'm interested in just playing the character as me," she said — but she's allowing plenty of room for the creative casting to reveal new insights into gender stereotypes about madness, leadership, decisiveness and the propriety of revealing anger when society sees it as unseemly.

"As I'm looking at it, it's interesting to me because a lot of people describe Hamlet's lack of action and thought process as feminine," Rodgers said. "I'm interested in exploring that. I'm not going to try to put a gender on it."

When rehearsals begin Aug. 13, Rodgers and Carter will plumb the concept of "suppressed rage in the woman's body," the weight of societal expectations and dismissals of legitimate concerns in the face of emotions.

"Anytime a woman gets enraged, it's seen as hysteria, and what upsets her doesn't matter anymore," Rodgers said. "When anger comes out, it's seen as masculine."

Carter will be playing a taller Ophelia with a deeper voice than many "Hamlet" fans are accustomed to seeing. With ordinary expectations suspended, the actors are finding freedom in examining their characters through the richness of the text and the tides of human experience.

"What I'm really excited about is the journey of the person finding themselves," Rodgers said. "All of the ugly is there of how we treat the people we love when we're not in a happy place. Seeing a person finding themselves without a filter is what I'm most excited about."

Cabacoy said "Coriolanus" is eagerly anticipated and frequently requested by a loyal group of "canon completers" who want to check all 37 William Shakespeare plays off their lists. "It's just a phenomenal feeling" to help devoted fans reach that goal, she said.

Another phenomenal feeling has been watching audience members flooding back after COVID-19 pandemic precautions shuttered theaters.

"It is so heartwarming to see audiences coming back to us," Cabacoy said. "People are starting to come back in numbers we saw in 2018 and 2019. One of the things we love the most about not having COVID constraints is we can invite audiences back to sit on the stage."

Blackfriars Playhouse, the world's only recreation of Shakespeare's own indoor theater, uses a thrust stage, rather than a proscenium stage, and having audience members sitting on stage so close to the action means "the actors are able to interact directly with the audience, and an actor can throw a line your way."

Music fans will want to keep an ear out for sly selections that can bring Shakespeare's plots solidly into 21st-century culture. Cabacoy said that musical selections before shows have included Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" in a production of "As You Like It" and "I Need a Hero" in "Much Ado About Nothing."

Just in case it's never too early to get seasonal carols on the brain, keep in mind that ASC's traditional holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" will be presented from Nov. 30 to Dec 30.

Cabacoy recommends getting tickets sooner rather than later. They're available at www.americanshakespearecenter.com.