Active listening is getting a whole new meaning at this year's Wintergreen Music Festival. Folks who turn out for the festival's second Music Hike this weekend will find that Nelson County's hills are alive with the sound of alpine horns.

The festival is teaming up with the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen for a guided hike at 10 a.m. Sunday that will give people who savor the combination of movement and music a chance to take in picturesque Blue Ridge Mountain views with the booming, stirring sound of the time-honored brass instruments. Jacob Wilder and Brandon Nichols will perform while the hikers pause at a Wintergreen overlook.

"People love the alphorns," said Erin Freeman, artistic director of Wintergreen Music Festival.

The health and wellbeing benefits of singing are well documented, and another festival feature will give audience members who love to sing an opportunity to lift their voices alongside the festival's own artists.

"Sing With Us!" allows members of the public to sign up to take part in a performance of Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo's "Sunrise Mass" with the Wintergreen Music Festival Orchestra at 11 a.m. July 23. Rehearsals to get singers prepared for the performance will take place from July 18 to 22, so head to wintergreen-music.org to get signed up.

If you haven't sung in a while, don't worry; you'll get some help with vocal technique to make the most of your experience. "Sing With Us!" has the instant participatory appeal of the festival's "Play With Us!" events for instrumentalists, and it offers a chance to team up with singers from across the country.

Don't forget that the festival is offering a busy slate of weeknight concerts. The Fresh Perspectives series will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort with "Worlds Collide," which features violinist Elizabeth Vonderheide and pianist Eddie Newman in a program that includes music by Japanese composer Nobu Koda, a woodwind quintet by Theodor Blumer and Franz Schubert's "Trout" quintet.

The Mix, Mingle & Music series offers a cocktail half-hour with partner pours by Three Notch'd Brewing Company and Bold Rock Hard Cider, plus wine selections curated by Basic Necessities, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Valley Road Vineyards. This week's event is "Name That Tune — Anthems, Spirituals & Bob Dylan."

To learn more about events, or to purchase tickets, go to wintergreen-music.org.