Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ Transportation Services Department is asking parents to complete a one-question form by June 30, even if their children do not need bus transportation, to help the department develop the most efficient bus routes to save travel time. Parents should log into the PowerSchool Parent Portal to complete the survey. sis.k12albemarle.org.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and will be providing breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources and snacks to children at Abundant Life at 3101 Fontaine Ave. Extended from Tuesday through Aug. 11. Hours will be 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other sites will be in Waynesboro, Elkton, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Grottoes, Timberville and Luray. http://www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. June 27, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Finally Home Animal Haven, specializing in donkeys and barnyard animals, will have a fundraising Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at 7251 Blenheim Road in Scottsville. There will be vendors, food trucks, animals, face painting and more. Vendors have until July 1 to register. www.finallyhomehaven.org.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program during summer school through June 23 and during YMCA Camp at Ruckersville Elementary School through July 28. These sites will be closed Monday and on July 3 and 4. All students attending summer school are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch each day. Families who do not have children in summer school can receive meals on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School. (434) 939-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

40th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 1 at Lakeside Middle School and follow its traditional course through Forest Lakes. Packet pickup is available from 5 to 7 p.m. June 30 and 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on race day. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of he Central Blue Ridge. Registration forms for the race and a virtual option are available at Ragged Mountain Running Shop and online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/KiwanisIndependence Day5K. (434) 293-3367.

Louisa County Historical Society, Louisa United and Louisa County Chapter of the NAACP will present the annual Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sargeant Museum of Louisa History at 214 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. Praise Dancers will perform, and there will living history interpreters’ portrayals of Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Buffalo Soldiers. There also will be food, face painting, games and Black-owned vendors. Free. louisahistory.org/juneteenth.

Monticello's 61st annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony and livestream will begin at 9 a.m. July 4 on Monticello's West Portico. University of Virginia President James E. Ryan will speak. There will be a presentation of colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 and music by the Charlottesville Band, Charlottesville Opera, Old Line Fife and Drum Corps and Oratorio Society of Virginia. Stay after the ceremony for root beer floats and children's activities. Plan to arrive at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 8 a.m. and take the shuttle. Free; registration for shuttle rides required at monticello.org. Livestream will be available on Monticello's Facebook page, website and YouTube channel. monticello.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and The Center at Belvedere will observe Pollinator Week at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with an open house and tour of the Center's rose and pollinator demonstration gardens, followed at 6:30 p.m. by a presentation, "How to Create a Pollinator Paradise in Your Yard." Free. Register at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/90394//3/.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

—From staff reports