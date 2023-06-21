Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle Amateur Radio Club will present Ham Radio Field Day for 24 hours starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville. Free. https://www.albemarleradio.org/2023/05/25/field-day-2023-invitation/.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ Transportation Services Department is asking parents to complete a one-question form by June 30, even if their children do not need bus transportation, to help the department develop the most efficient bus routes to save travel time. Parents should log into the PowerSchool Parent Portal to complete the survey. sis.k12albemarle.org.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and will be providing breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources and snacks to children at Abundant Life at 3101 Fontaine Ave. Extended through Aug. 11. Hours will be 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other sites will be in Waynesboro, Elkton, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Grottoes, Timberville and Luray. http://www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Ballet seeks applicants for its new Keith Lee Scholarship Fund, which is designed to provide dance scholarships for young men and dancers from diverse demographic backgrounds to help Charlottesville Ballet Academy to better reflect the ethnic identities within the community. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Winners will be announced and candidates notified by email on Aug. 1. Application details: cstrawderman@charlottesvilleballet.org or (434) 218-3652. www.CharlottesvilleBallet.org/KLSF.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Finally Home Animal Haven, specializing in donkeys and barnyard animals, will have a fundraising Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at 7251 Blenheim Road in Scottsville. There will be vendors, food trucks, animals, face painting and more. Vendors have until July 1 to register. www.finallyhomehaven.org.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program during summer school through Friday and during YMCA Camp at Ruckersville Elementary School through July 28. These sites will be closed July 3 and 4. All students attending summer school are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch each day. Families who do not have children in summer school can receive meals on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School. (434) 939-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

40th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 1 at Lakeside Middle School and follow its traditional course through Forest Lakes. Packet pickup is available from 5 to 7 p.m. June 30 and 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on race day. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge. Registration forms for the race and a virtual option are available at Ragged Mountain Running Shop and online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/KiwanisIndependence Day5K. (434) 293-3367.

Living Free Together will present Polo Picnic @ Roseland Farm Road in Crozet, part of a series of family events for military families, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and again on June 29, July 6 and July 13 at King Family Vineyards. Bring a dish or two to share, plus chairs and sunscreen; fried chicken, bottled water and lemonade will be provided. Free. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present Tubing on the James River with James River Runners from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 for military families with swimmers ages 6 and older. $17; reservations and waivers are required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Monticello’s 61st annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony and livestream will begin at 9 a.m. July 4 on Monticello’s West Portico. University of Virginia President James E. Ryan will speak. There will be a presentation of colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 and music by the Charlottesville Band, Charlottesville Opera, Old Line Fife and Drum Corps and Oratorio Society of Virginia. Stay after the ceremony for root beer floats and children’s activities. Plan to arrive at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 8 a.m. and take the shuttle. Free; registration for shuttle rides required at monticello.org. Livestream will be available on Monticello’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel. monticello.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Scottsville's DMV Select office will close Thursday. The Town of Scottsville voted in May not to renew its contract with Virginia DMV. Customers have other options in the area, including Palmyra DMV Select at 13027 James Madison Highway in Palmyra, Charlottesville DMV Select at 605 E. Main St., A120, and Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road. dmv.virginia.gov.

White Feather Project of Trinity Episcopal Church, Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Religious Affairs Committee and Charlottesville's Coming to the Table will present "Advancing Civil & Human Rights in Communities" from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Reservations: pjonesey19@icloud.com.

