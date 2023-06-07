Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ Transportation Services Department is asking parents to complete a one-question form by June 30, even if their children do not need bus transportation, to help the department develop the most efficient bus routes to save travel time. Parents should log into the PowerSchool Parent Portal to complete the survey. sis.k12albemarle.org.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA's Summer Food Service Program and will be providing breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources and snacks to children at Abundant Life at 3101 Fontaine Ave. Extended from June 20 through Aug. 11. Hours will be 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other sites will be in Waynesboro, Elkton, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Grottoes, Timberville and Luray. http://www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. Speaker Bob Stone, a Civil War historian, will present “Stonewall Jackson’s Lone Defeat: First Battle of Kernstown.” An informal dinner will take place at 5 p.m. at Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet for about $15; no reservations are required.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool daily, starting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday and on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. June 27, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program during summer school through June 23 and during YMCA Camp at Ruckersville Elementary School through July 28. These sites will be closed June 19 and July 3 and 4. All students attending summer school are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch each day. Families who do not have children in summer school can receive meals on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School. (434) 939-9096.

James Monroe's Highland will present its second Descendants' Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Participants will be able to share history, information resources and encouragement with others who are interested in histories of slavery and creating a more equitable present and future. Look for refreshments, music, resources and stories. Led by Highland Council of Descendant Advisors. Free. Register at https://sites.google.com/highland.org/descendants-day-2023/home.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present its June Ivy Talk, which focuses on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia, as a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lynn Rainville, executive director of institutional history and the Museums at Washington and Lee University, will present “God’s Acre: Learning from African American Cemeteries.” Register at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks. Information: susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Louisa County Historical Society, Louisa United and Louisa County Chapter of the NAACP will present the annual Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at Sargeant Museum of Louisa History at 214 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. Praise Dancers will perform, and there will living history interpreters' portrayals of Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Buffalo Soldiers. There also will be food, face painting, games and Black-owned vendors. Free. louisahistory.org/juneteenth.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia, League of Women Voters of Charlottesville-Albemarle and The Center at Belvedere will present a Senate District 11 Candidate Forum with State Sen. Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at Belvedere. CBS19 news director/anchor Dan Schutte will serve as moderator. Free. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.