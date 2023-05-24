Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will offer kindergarten registration through Wednesday for Albemarle County children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. Learn more and start the registration process online at www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. Details: (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance available at (434) 296-6517.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool for Memorial Day Weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. After Memorial Day Weekend, both pools will be open June 3 and 4 and then be closed until June 10, when they will be open daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. June 13 and on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. June 27, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present its June Ivy Talk, which focuses on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia, as a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. June 14. Lynn Rainville, executive director of institutional history and the Museums at Washington and Lee University, will present “God’s Acre: Learning from African American Cemeteries.” Register at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks. Information: susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Lake of the Woods Garden Club will present its 12-home Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3. The self-guided driving tour is the first since the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Garden Tour Guides can be picked up the day of the event at the lowest parking level of Lake of the Woods’s clubhouse at 205 Lake of the Woods Parkway. $20; $15 advance. www.lowgardenclub.org.

Living Free Together will present Burgers and Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. June 7 at Riverside North $10 includes one bingo book; $5 for each additional book. Proceeds will support programs for military families. Reservations recommended. Sign up at http://livingfree2gether.app.neoncrm.com/event.jsp?event=461& or go to www.livingfree2gether.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. June 1, and on the first Thursday of every month, at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Veterans for Political Innovation and League of Women Voters will discuss ranked-choice voting at 7 p.m. June 5 at Northside Library and 7 p.m. June 6 at Central Library. There will be a presentation by Upvote Virginia about how ranked-choice voting works and how it compares to the current voting system. RCVirginia.org. https://upvoteva.org/ or https://upvoteva.org/charlottesville.

Wear Orange event to honor victims and survivors of gun violence is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at Mount Zion African Baptist Church. There will be music by a DJ, a free book bus, a bounce house and other children’s activities, a Community Bikes mobile clinic with free repairs and bike helmets and a cookout. Presented by Moms Demand Action — Charlottesville/Albemarle Chapter, BUCK Squad, Community Bikes and Uhuru Foundation, plus other groups.