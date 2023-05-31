Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools' Transportation Services Department is asking parents to complete a one-question form by June 30, even if their children do not need bus transportation, to help the department develop the most efficient bus routes to save travel time. Parents should log into the PowerSchool Parent Portal to complete the survey. sis.k12albemarle.org.

Botanical Garden of the Piedmont and Bennett's Village are teaming up to present "Just Ask!" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, bringing the New York Times bestselling book to live through storytelling and outdoor activities. The event will be adjacent to the Melbourne Road entrance to the Botanical Garden. Rain date: June 10. Limited on-site parking available for anyone with limited mobility. www.piedmontgarden.org. www.bennettsvillage.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at The Center at Belvedere. Speaker Bob Stone, a Civil War historian, will present "Stonewall Jackson's Lone Defeat: First Battle of Kernstown." An informal dinner will take place at 5 p.m. at Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet for about $15; no reservations are required.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and then close them until June 10, when they will be open daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. June 13 and on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. June 27, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in this year's Summer Food Service Program during summer school from Monday through June 23 and during YMCA Camp at Ruckersville Elementary School from Monday through July 28. These sites will be closed June 19 and July 3 and 4. All students attending summer school are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch each day. Families who do not have children in summer school can receive meals on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School. (434) 939-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present its June Ivy Talk, which focuses on African American cemeteries in Central Virginia, as a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. June 14. Lynn Rainville, executive director of institutional history and the Museums at Washington and Lee University, will present “God’s Acre: Learning from African American Cemeteries.” Register at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks. Information: susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Lake of the Woods Garden Club will present its 12-home Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The self-guided driving tour is the first since the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Garden Tour Guides can be picked up the day of the event at he lowest parking level of Lake of the Woods’s clubhouse at 205 Lake of the Woods Parkway. $20; $15 advance. www.lowgardenclub.org.

Living Free Together will present Burgers and Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside North. $10 includes one bingo book; $5 for each additional book. Proceeds will support programs for military families. Reservations recommended. Sign up at http://livingfree2gether.app.neoncrm.com/event.jsp?event=461& or go to www.livingfree2gether.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Senior Statesmen of Virgina will meet for a Senate District 11 Candidate Forum with Sn, Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson at 1:30 p.m. June 14 at The Center at Belvedere. CBS19 news director/anchor Dan Schutte will serve as moderator. Free. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, and on the first Thursday of every month, at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Veterans for Political Innovation and League of Women Voters will discuss ranked-choice voting at 7 p.m. Monday at Northside Library and 7 p.m. June 6 at Central Library. There will be a presentation by Upvote Virginia about how ranked-choice voting works and how it compares to the current voting system. RCVirginia.org. https://upvoteva.org/ or https://upvoteva.org/charlottesville.

Wear Orange event to honor victims and survivors of gun violence is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion African Baptist Church. There will be music by a DJ, a free book bus, a bounce house and other children’s activities, a Community Bikes mobile clinic with free repairs and bike helmets and a cookout. Presented by Moms Demand Action — Charlottesville/Albemarle Chapter, BUCK Squad, Community Bikes and Uhuru Foundation, plus other groups.