Independence Day Events:Carter Mountain Orchard will have an Independence Day celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday with music by Don’t Look Up. Vision BBQ, Popito’s Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there. $10 per person; free if 12 or younger. Reservations are available at chilesfamilyorchards.com.

Boar’s Head Resort will present Independence Day fireworks at dusk Sunday as part of its Summer Celebration Series. The day will include lawn games, a cornhole tournament, a beer tasting hosted by Three Notch’d Brewery and a concert from 6 to 9 p.m. by Koda and Marie of Chamomile and Whiskey & Friends. www.boarsheadresort.com.

Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges will offer its fireworks at about 9 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. South Canal Street will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. Free; Madison Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. will accept donations for parking. gravesmountain.com.

Red, White, Blue in Greene’s fireworks show will be presented at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Field in Ruckersville. The celebration includes performances by Southern Sky at 6 p.m. and Mark Wills at 8 p.m. The holiday parade begins at 9 a.m. along Main Street in Stanardsville. Gates at the field will open at 3 p.m., and carpooling is encouraged, as parking is limited. Details: rwbng.org.

James Monroe’s Highland will present an Independence Day Concert featuring the Heifetz International Music Institute from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Hilltop Pavilion. Performers include youths and young adults from 24 U.S. states and 16 countries who are participating in the Heifetz summer program. Picnics and frolicking on the grass are encouraged. Free. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Monticello’s 61st annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony and livestream will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Monticello’s West Portico. University of Virginia President James E. Ryan will speak. There will be a presentation of colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 and music by the Charlottesville Band, Charlottesville Opera, Old Line Fife and Drum Corps and Oratorio Society of Virginia. Stay after the ceremony for root beer floats and children’s activities. Plan to arrive at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 8 a.m. and take the shuttle. Free; registration for shuttle rides required at monticello.org. Livestream will be available on Monticello’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel. monticello.org.

James Madison’s Montpelier will present a lecture, “It’s July 4: Where Are You, James Madison?”, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hilarie Hicks, Montpelier’s senior research historian, will discuss the Fourth of July in several important years in Madison’s life. $5; free for members. montpelier.org.

Scottsville will present a fireworks display over the James River at dusk Tuesday as part of a daylong 4th of July Celebration that starts with a parade at 9 a.m. scottsville.org.

Wintergreen Resort will present a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Sunday as part of family-friendly Independence Day festivities presented Saturday and Sunday that will include an artisans’ and crafters’ showcase, live music, scenic chairlift rides and a block party for children. www.wintergreenresort.com.

Other activities:Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and will be providing breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources and snacks to children at Abundant Life at 3101 Fontaine Ave. Extended through Aug. 11. Hours will be 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other sites will be in Waynesboro, Elkton, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Grottoes, Timberville and Luray. http://www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Circle of Love Foundation has launched its Backpacks for Success campaign to collect school supplies and donations to help students in need in Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. www.TheCircleofLove.org.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. July 11, and on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. July 25, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Finally Home Animal Haven, specializing in donkeys and barnyard animals, will have a fundraising Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at 7251 Blenheim Road in Scottsville. There will be vendors, food trucks, animals, face painting and more. Vendors have until Saturday to register. www.finallyhomehaven.org.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program during YMCA Camp at Ruckersville Elementary School through July 28. These sites will be closed Monday and Tuesday. All students attending summer school are entitled to one free breakfast and one free lunch each day. Families who do not have children in camp can receive meals on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School. (434) 939-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

40th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside Middle School and follow its traditional course through Forest Lakes. Packet pickup remains available from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge. Registration forms for the race and a virtual option are available at Ragged Mountain Running Shop and online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/KiwanisIndependence Day5K. (434) 293-3367.

Living Free Together will present Polo Picnic @ Roseland Farm Road in Crozet, part of a series of family events for military families, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and again on July 13 at King Family Vineyards. Bring a dish or two to share, plus chairs and sunscreen; fried chicken, bottled water and lemonade will be provided. Free. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present Tubing on the James River with James River Runners from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 for military families with swimmers ages 6 and older. $17; reservations and waivers are required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will present “Why is My Plant Looking Unhealthy? A Hands-On Workshop About Diagnosing Plant Problems,” a free Garden Basics class, at 2 p.m. July 15 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Linda Blum, research associate professor of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia and coordinator of the Master Gardener volunteers who staff the local Help Desk, will offer a systematic approach to uncovering the cause of a plant’s problems. Space is limited; reserve a space in the class at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. Registration will close at 5 p.m. July 14, or earlier if the class is full. Bring photos of your diseased plants, including the stems and soil, as well as a hand lens or magnifying glass and a smartphone, tablet or laptop for looking up information online. info@piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4580.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. July 6 and on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. July 20 and on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

—From staff reports