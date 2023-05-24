Sunscreen? Check. Dancing shoes? Of course. Burgers, steaks, seitan and street corn? Bring it.

Seriously, if you enjoy cooking it on the grill, bring it.

Tailgate Thursdays will resume from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Stinson Vineyards in Crozet. The summer series, which runs through Labor Day weekend, will give visitors a chance to listen to live music and grill their own dinners. The Brandon Walsh Quintet will provide the live music for the season opener, and bivalve fans will find shucked fresh oysters from Oyster Catcher Sea Farms.

Stinson’s Rachel Stinson Vrooman said she enjoys sitting near the grills just to see the variety and creativity of visitors’ alfresco dinners.

“It’s really fun. Everybody has a different take on grilling,” Vrooman told The Daily Progress. “One tailgate, one person grilled a grill basket of broccoli. It smelled great.”

Grills are provided

“You bring your own food to grill,” Vrooman said. “We have plates, utensils, grilling utensils and most of the usual condiments.”

The event is popular with families, who often bring lawn games and picnic blankets and let the little ones dance and scamper.

“It’s a great activity when eating out as a family can be so expensive,” Vrooman said.

If you’re wondering which Stinson wines will be best to serve with the entrées you’re bringing, Vrooman has a few suggestions.

Grilling burgers? Think red. “2022 Cab Franc is a really good, food-friendly red,” she said.

With seafood, consider a rosé. “We’ve also got a Sauvignon Blanc that would go beautifully,” Vrooman said. “We’re happy to recommend wines for whatever you’re grilling.”

For extra Memorial Day weekend fun, there will be a bonus event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Pollocks will perform. If you’d like to do some grilling, be sure to call or email by 3 p.m. Saturday to save your spot.

Also serving up music this season:

June 1: FarAway.

June 8: Susie and The Pistols.

June 15: Monica Worth and The Note.

June 22: Blake Hunter and The Gatherers.

June 29: Cville Jazz Congregation.

July 6: Hungry Hard Luck Heroes.

July 13: Cleidsner.

July 20: 180.

July 27: The Stinsons (Michael Clem, Paul Bell and Justin Storer).

Aug. 3: Paulien.

Aug. 10: The Pollocks.

Aug. 17: Gallatin Canyon.

Aug. 24: Liz Barnes Quartet.

Aug. 31: Robert Jospé Band.

Oyster fans will want to mark their calendars for June 8, June 29, July 6, July 20, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 31.

Admission is free. Severe weather can cancel individual events, so if the skies look ominous, check the winery’s website at stinsonvineyards.com before you head out. For information, call the winery at (434) 823-7300.