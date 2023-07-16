The planned joint Charlottesville-Albemarle County courts complex, which had its ceremonial groundbreaking on June 8, kicks into a more visible phase this week with the demolition of the circa 1980 annex to the Levy Opera House downtown.

Removal of the annex will make way for a new general district court building facing Court Square. The demolition is set to start on Tuesday, according to Albemarle County spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf.

She said the Richmond-based subcontractor, S. B. Cox Inc., anticipates the above-ground structure to be demolished by the end of July and the below-grade foundations removed by mid-August.

The project will renovate the Park Street-facing opera house, built in 1851 and most notably serving lately as overflow court space, to house the office of the Albemarle County commonwealth's attorney.

Grunley Construction Company Inc., the lead contractor, heads the $37 million construction project.