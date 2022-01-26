Letters to the Editor

Alzheimer’s patient needs access to amyloid drugs

Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) delivered a draft decision that effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease, especially those who are already disproportionately impacted by this fatal disease, including women, Blacks and Hispanics.

With this approach, access to treatment would now only be available to a privileged few, those with access to research institutions, exacerbating and creating further health inequities. In issuing its decision CMS has the audacity to cite the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report on the challenges and barriers underrepresented communities have in participating in clinical trials, and then turn around and propose to impose those very barriers.

For decades, millions of Americans and their loved ones have waited for access to a new, more effective treatment as they have faced this relentless disease. They, including my family, deserve the same access to therapies given to those living with other conditions like cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. For those in the Administration to treat those with Alzheimer’s disease differently than those with other diseases is simply unacceptable.

CMS must change this draft decision. They must ensure equitable access for all who could benefit from FDA-approved treatments. The Alzheimer’s Association calls on CMS to not only listen, but hear the needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Katie McDonough

Director of Programs & Services

Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia

Charter schools offer good options

I appreciate having a local newspaper and I appreciate the paper’s new editor and new editorial page editor saying they want respectful accurate conversation from a variety of viewpoints. I do see they hail most recently from Denver and Atlanta. Both are metropolises, not a small college town. I have lived in Charlottesville for 40 years, and it seems to be newcomers just naturally have a different take on everything about this place. How could they not?

Mr. Spencer’s Jan. 19 editorial decries Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s supporting charter schools and labeling Critical Race Theory as inherently divisive. The editorial inaccurately states that some believe charter schools are private schools which drain funds from public schools. In fact, charter schools are public schools freed from some administrative regulations. In New York City over 160,000 children are on waiting lists for charter schools. Why is that? In my opinion, it is because parents want the best education they can find for their children, and these parents believe charters may be better than general public schools for their children. Affluent families have the ability to exercise school choice by moving to neighborhoods within a good school district. Without the ability to move, one can understand how parents might wish for school alternatives where they live.

As for Critical Race Theory, of course we should all make our best efforts to describe and acknowledge racism in our history, beginning with our often-treacherous behavior toward Native Americans. My objection is to the part of CRT which divides us by race and claims group identity as superordinate. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hoped we would all be judged on the content of our character and not the color of our skin, but it seems that CRT wants to do exactly the latter. I do not find that a helpful way of moving our nation forward.

Barbara Haskins

Charlottesville