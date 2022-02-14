Letters to the Editor 021522

Tax hike, assessments hurt home buyers

If Charlottesville raises it real estate taxes by 10 cents per $100 of value, this helps affordable housing how?

Adding 10 cents to the real estates tax rate on top of recent double-figure assessment increases makes housing even less affordable to people on lower incomes. Or does the City envision that all affordable housing projects will be for renters, not home buyers?

Seems to me that the city council is proposing to fund a mega-expensive school project at the expense of current and future middle-class homeowners. Doesn’t look like the council can have it both ways: lavish schools and modest income homeowners.

Catherine E. Wray

Charlottesville

Foxfield tailgaters share libations

I have a few comments concerning the Feb. 11 editorial that the alcohol limits at Foxfield per vehicle were excessive. I must admit that I have not attended Foxfield in over 30 years. The writer seemed to assume that only the people in the car would be consuming alcohol.

I would suggest that if you go to the store to stock up on food and beer for a Super Bowl party that you do not need Weight Watchers or AA. You are entertaining. At Foxfield, many people may be visiting a single vehicle. Also, to use the alcohol limits per car to pass judgment on the University of Virginia is not fair or accurate. I would suggest that you carefully consider the situation before you criticize the “revelers” as you put it.

Jim Farmer

Charlottesville