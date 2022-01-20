LETTER0122

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New editorial page editor Jim Spencer’s inaugural editorial “bans are not going to help our students” sets an unfortunate tone which I fear will increase divisiveness in our community.

To attack new Governor Youngkin for his executive orders banning Critical Race Theory and supporting charter schools is to ignore the fact that these were a part of the platform of his campaign. Further, they have widespread support from parents throughout the Commonwealth who are frustrated by the loss of control of their children’s education.

Editor Spencer suggests that Gov. Youngkin’s acts deny the role of race in the state’s history. This is unfair and inflammatory.

Similarly, ending mask mandates in public schools is not the divisive concept Spencer claims. To accuse Youngkin of “irresponsibly gambling” with children’s lives is unfair and prejudicial.

Such attack rhetoric may be acceptable in cities like D.C., Denver, Minneapolis, and Seattle - where Mr. Spencer has worked in the past. I hope he will consider putting aide this approach and serving the citizens of Charlottesville in a calmer and more objective way.

Virginia Cenedella

Charlottesville

