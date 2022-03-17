Letter: Youngkin's assault on environmental protection

After years of steady progress toward cleaner air and a healthier environment for every Virginian, the 2022 legislative session saw a barrage of attacks from the Youngkin Administration and a regressive majority in the House of Delegates which would reverse those environmental protections.

Thankfully, the Virginia Senate appears to have rejected the most egregious of these attempts. I am especially thankful for my state senator, Sen. Creigh Deeds, whose leadership helped in voting down efforts to gut positive climate action.

Efforts to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and attempts to roll-back other climate action measures, such as those which cut tailpipe pollution and help put us on a path to a 100% clean energy future, are ideologically-driven. They are pushed by lawmakers who are out of touch with the majority of Virginians who favor clean energy and want to see their representatives take substantive action to address the climate crisis.

If passed and signed into law, these misguided proposals will result in dirtier air and further climate degradation, all the while throwing a wet blanket on a fast-growing clean energy economy infused with good-paying jobs for Virginians.

The Senate must continue to hold strong and reject these extreme attacks on our environment – our future depends on it.

Penelope A. Fenner-Crisp (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, retired)

North Garden