Letter: Use new districts

A statement issued by the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP proclaims that The United States Constitution mandates that Virginia’s General Assembly districts contain substantially equal population. This Constitutional provision ensures that each vote is given equal representational weight - one person, one vote. However, because the 2021 elections were conducted on maps based upon the 2010 census, this is not currently the case. Therefore, the NAACP’s Statement requests that the State Court will uphold these rights by ordering new elections to be held this year under the new General Assembly maps.