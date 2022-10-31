Letter to the editor: Farm family backs Spanberger

Farmers keep stuff that still works around. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” was likely coined by a farmer pressed for time and money but blessed with ample wisdom gained from experience, from “the school of hard knocks”.

For this reason---conserving what and who works---two generations of this farm family are voting for Representative Abigail Spanberger again, for her third term representing a newly redistricted 7th Congressional District in Virginia.

More than one-third of the population of the new 7th District resides in a portion of a single county that is a suburb of D.C. These voters may not realize that agriculture and forestry, including related businesses like horticulture and landscaping, are the largest industry in Virginia, and growing. Farmers risk losing an advocate and problem solver on Capitol Hill, simply because suburban eaters and voters may not realize that Rep. Spanberger has the skill and experience to keep common-sense policies in place that keep Virginia farms green and growing, and Virginians and their environment healthy and safe.

Rep. Spanberger represents farmers well on the House Agriculture Committee, charged with oversight of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), where she chairs the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee. She has learned agriculture issues from the ground up in every part of her current district, listening to farmers, asking good questions, and taking more notes than anyone in the room in every meeting she attends with producers. When in D.C. she does effective work solving real problems for farmers, and for anyone who eats; practical trucking regulations, pandemic supply chain unsnarling, local meat processing to combat the effects of of highly concentrated multinational control of meat packing, increasing the current and future ag workforce, and more.

Farmers of both parties and fiercely independent producers acknowledge Rep. Spanberger is a problem-solver (yes, she belongs to that Caucus). She is praised by many as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. Rep. Spanberger and a Republican colleague introduced legislation to limit our Representatives’ ability to profit from trading stocks directly, using information they gain before the rest of the public.

Rep. Spanberger introduced legislation that is now law to limit the cost of insulin and cap prescription drug costs to seniors. Farmers in Virginia are aging; many are self-employed. Health insurance costs are high for farm families, as are medicines and health care. When feed, fertilizer and fuel costs go up, and veterinary medicines, too, you can guess that farmers may skimp on their own health.

Abigail Spanberger tends to avoid divisive and non-factual tweets, social media posts and sound bites. She is a mom who doesn’t put up with falsehoods. She visits ALL parts of her District, and has effective, responsive staff: something we did not have from the last two members of Congress whose job it was to represent us, but who rarely showed up. Check out her weekly newsletter to see how much stuff they get done for constituents.

Conservation of resources is what farmers do, to survive. We have a valuable resource in Representative Abigail Spanberger. Let’s not waste a single vote on less effective representation.

Virginia Rockwell

Barboursville, Orange County, Virginia