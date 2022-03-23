Letter: Tell us what it costs

In recent years the Board of Supervisors have made strides to open its activities to public scrutiny. However, on the economic/fiscal side it is not clear to me that the board is provided with the costs and the budget impact of its decisions. The full price to the taxpayer of a re-zoning, changes to affordable housing, or other impacts would help the public better understand why there seems to be a perennial threat of tax increases.

It is my understanding that several boards ago the fiscal impact of such changes to the budget were presented at the subject hearings. They certainly are in other counties. To date, I am unaware that this is being done. If such figures are provided to the board, the public should also be able to see and judge the true costs of such actions. From my point of view, fiscal impacts, both negative and positive, should be presented to the board by staff with an ongoing tally throughout the year. This lets residents know how far over our skis the county is getting. My guess is that the board and the public would greatly benefit from the added visibility.