Letter: Taxes pay for services

The ostensible purpose of the infomercial was to assert that the government is anti-business because it places a small tax on business tangible personal property. Surely Shirey understands that if there are no taxes, there are no services, and if there are no services no one will want to live there, hence no customers. Of course Shirey doesn't see it as a small tax, but as an outrageous, onerous burden, stating that over a ten year period he will have paid taxes on 152% of the original value of his property. But what does that mean in real money? For simplicity's sake let's say his business tangible personal property cost him $100,000, and again for simplicity's sake, say the tax is 5%, not 4.28%. So over a 10-year period he will have paid 5% of 152,000, or $7,600.00. That is only $760 a year, on average. More the first year ($1,250.00) when the property is new and less the last year ($500.00) if the business lasts that long.