Letter: Taxes kill affordable housing

Residential property owners were shocked by the increased city wide tax assessments that increased tax bills averaging 12%.

They received another shock when City Council subsequently advertised a possible further tax increase of more than 10% of the new assessed value. Most city governments would respond to the first dramatic 12% increase by reducing the tax rate.

A third shock will be received when the city finishes its "up-zoning" of all property in the city. The City Council wants more intensive development and the recently passed Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map will accomplish this up-zoning. If your property is up-zoned and it can be developed more intensively, your tax bill will again go up, even if you have no desire to develop it.

A constant theme of City Council is "affordable housing." Who could object to that concept? We all want housing to be affordable for all citizens. But does City Council understand that their land use and tax policies are making the affordability of housing in the city worse instead of better? If you are on a fixed income, you are heading for trouble. Can we ask City Council to look much harder at the expense side of the budget rather than just thinking about how much more money can be obtained from the taxpayers?

James Aller

Charlottesville