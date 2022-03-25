Letter: Tax bills rise with assessments

Whenever there are articles about real estate taxes, it seems to me that the important gist of the situation is always ignored. Such was again the case with an article on tax rates staying the same in Albemarle County in the March 18 Daily Progress. Because of the large increase in assessed values in the past year, most people will pay property taxes that are significantly higher than in prior years. The fact that it would take a tax rate of 78.8 cents to bring the country the same revenue last year is just confusing. Most people's taxes will increase by about 8%. It is not complicated math to explain this. Your readers deserve the truth.