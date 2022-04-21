Letter: Stick with grass fields

The Albemarle Board of Supervisors may soon vote to replace our shabby grass soccer fields with artificial turf (AT) fields, believing they are superior. Maryland’s SoccerPlex and Virginia Youth Soccer Association seem to disagree–the ratio of grass to AT fields at their facilities is 21:3 and 6:2 respectively. Both employ the Natural Grass Advisory Group (NGAG), whose company motto is, “Grass can do more,” as their turf consultant. The VYSA boasted NGAG’s care ensures their fields will “remain among the best in the USA.” NGAG also helps school systems and parks on limited budgets develop excellent grass fields that withstand near constant play and rough weather with lower maintenance costs. So we don’t have to choose between poor grass and AT fields, we can choose a better turf consultant. The stakes are high. AT fields have multiple layers of different plastics, hundreds of square feet each, with fill that is synthetic or ostensibly “organic” (though often chemically treated to prevent fire, weeds and degradation). Regardless of the fill–AT degrades into microplastics that pollute our environment and our bodies. AT absorbs and amplifies heat, increasing risks for heat illness and heat stroke. AT fields create huge waste-management problems and their life-cycle costs far exceed those of grass fields. Covering grass fields that absorb heat, carbon, and storm water sacrifices a tool for climate resiliency. Finally, investing millions in a petroleum product whose manufacture and transport drive up greenhouse gas emissions, when global warming and extreme weather exact increasingly high costs in the disruption of supply chains and food production, and the loss of human lives and property seems not only unnecessary but unwise.