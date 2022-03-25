Letter: Step in to help Ukraine

In 1964, Catherine “Kitty” Genovese lived in Kew Gardens in New York City. Returning home from work early one morning, she was attacked in front of her own apartment building. Neighbors heard her screams. One shouted out the window, "Let that girl alone!" The attacker was seen running off and driving away. But he waited and returned when no police or help arrived. He found her lying in a hallway at the back of her building at a locked door. There he stabbed her several more times, raped her, and ran away. No one came to assist her or investigate her screams during the half-hour attack. Later, one neighbor found her and held her until an ambulance arrived after an hour, but she died on the way to the hospital.

It is now 2022 not 1964. It is not Kitty Genovese and her murderer; it is Russia in Ukraine’s courtyard. The world is watching from apartment house windows, sending cell phone images. What do we do when we see a “neighbor” in mortal danger from an unprovoked attack? We seem to use a simple balance sheet, listing in the credit or debit columns the dollars gained or lost, interruptions of our routine and process, the degree to which our security interests are at risk or protected and add them to “sum” risk and benefit.

Unprovoked violations of sovereignty, individual or national, are universal issues of right and wrong too egregious to be thus “summed.” Left unrestrained, these violations leave us all exposed, without the protection of law or morals, to the hungry wolves that initiate them. Certainly, intervention carries risk, some greater than others, even including the threat of nuclear war, a frightening but necessary risk to consider. But leaving these attacks undefeated is a greater risk and emboldens the wolves to higher objectives. If the threat of nuclear attack prevents fighting for foundational principles, the same fear will also paralyze our action as the attacks escalate. The totalitarian leaders of China, Iran, Russia, and wolves all around us are watching, as are our allies. While balance sheets of risk and benefit may inform decisions, we must support the right as we are given to see it.

William W. Grosh, MD

Keswick