Letter: Sharing racial history helps

We believe that the teaching of history must be based on the truth of our shared history. Dr. Tillerson-Brown wrote, “Students have a right to an education that is accurate and without censorship.” Gov. Glenn Youngkins’ mischaracterization of the previous administration’s efforts to bring about racial equity as Critical Race Theory is misguided and divisive.

We live in a world where truth has become divisive and lies have become rallying cries for the opposition. Until we shine a light on the truth of our shared history, none of us can fully heal from the harms of the past. When determining the future of our nation, we must lead with facts, pleasant as well as unpleasant. That said, we are vehemently opposed to the Governor’s promise to outlaw the work that was done by the previous administration.