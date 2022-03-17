Letter: Senate kills time saving daylight

The Feb. 16 Daily Progress had news regarding the U.S. Senate’s passage of a measure that would make Daylight Savings Time (DST) permanent. I am not sure which is more disturbing: that is passed unanimously or that it was even discussed on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Often described as “the world’s greatest deliberative body,” it’s puzzling that the U.S. Senate feels DST is a pressing issue. With all that is going on in the world and our nation, and the challenges and leadership needed surrounding energy independence, immigration/border security, budget deficits, the debt, global trade, national defense, etc., it is not clear why “spring forward…fall back” is a front burner issue. One Senator stated “…more daylight hours and more smiles… that is what we get with permanent DST.” Spoiler alert; there is a set number of daylight hours each day, and switching clocks is not going to change that number.

Congress did make time last week to finally pass an omnibus funding bill for FY ‘22 (started 1 Oct ’21) five and a half months and after three stopgap funding bills to keep the government running. Included in the funding bill was a 21% increase in allowances for congressional offices ($774.4 million), with the increase focused on recruiting more staff. This is the largest increase in this allowance since 1996.

I hope that with the increase in congressional staff manpower, other tough, pressing issues similar to DST, such as methane gas release from cows, oak tree blight and bird migration patterns following an asteroid striking the planet can be better deliberated and addressed by the U.S. Senate. Maybe March really is the month for madness.

Gary R. Jones

Charlottesville