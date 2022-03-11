Letter: Recyclables and UVa baseball

I attended a Penn State-UVa baseball game recently. I carried with me an empty reusable 6 oz. bottle which I have had for years. The gate guards made me throw away my empty bottle and could provide me no rational reason for this policy.

Let me offer two ideas: 1. UVa is greedy and wants to push me into buying a single use water bottle at the concession stand. I would not do so, as they wreak so much environmental havoc. 2. UVA is paying mostly just lip service to wanting to be green.

At the game I passed multiple trash cans crammed to the brims with fan detritus. I would have not added to this trash heap with my little reliable reusable bottle.

How it makes any sense to generate more trash is beyond me. I challenge anyone at UVa to explain publicly why it is wrong to come to the game with an empty water bottle.

Barbara Haskins

Charlottesville