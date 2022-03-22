Letter: Quality fields for kids

As a parent of two travel soccer players, almost every weekend we pack up the car and trek around the Commonwealth or the Mid-Atlantic for games and tournaments. It’s exhausting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. My kids have made lifelong memories with their teammates, and we’ve been to some great cities, experiencing their local shopping, dining and hotels. What I do wish though, is that Albemarle County could offer this same experience to others. Sadly however, without a single quality sports complex in our community, one that includes turf and lights this will never be an option. We are missing out on millions of dollars in tourism revenue. The current state of our county fields are dilapidated and unsafe, consisting of uneven surfaces with potholes that can lead to serious injuries. They are overused so the grass is not able to sustain its natural growth, leading to bare dirt spots which are also extremely dangerous. We experience too much rain in our climate to rely only on grass fields. Artificial turf fields would be easier and cheaper to maintain than grass fields. We can no longer use the excuse that turf is bad for the environment and our health. Today’s turf is infused with coconut husks, recycled cork and other organic reusable materials, not rubber tire bits. It’s time we step as a community and build a complex we can all be proud of.