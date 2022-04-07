Letter: Praise for those preventing suicide

The American Foundation for Suicide National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23.

AFSP wishes to thank all of the volunteers who advocate in our communities, promote awareness, provide education and support the mission. Together we can #stopsuicide. Our volunteers play an important role in creating a culture that’s smart about mental health. They also serve our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Those who have been impacted by suicide and those who struggle are the reasons we serve as volunteers. Despite the challenges of the last two years, our volunteers continued to engage with their communities to promote, educate and advocate. Working toward a common goal, we raised money, helped pass legislation, supported families, trained volunteers and funded research. This shows the dedication and passion of our volunteers. Our volunteers continue to share their stories so others do not feel alone on this journey.

Thousands of volunteers across the country are carrying out the mission of the foundation: organizing state capitol days, comforting fellow survivors, sharing research findings with their local communities, presenting education programs, promoting suicide prevention through social media, organizing Out of the Darkness Walks and other fundraising events, reaching out to help those who are struggling, and so much more.

During National Volunteer Appreciation Week, we say thank you to these amazing volunteers and celebrate the impact of their service in working to save lives by preventing suicide.

With HOPE

Elizabeth Winter Brooks

AFSP Virginia Chapter Board

Stephens City