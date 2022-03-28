 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not just Black and White

In response to the city manager’s suggestion that the $73 million renovation of Buford School be delayed, the March 23 Daily Progress quoted our school superintendent, Royal Gurley, as saying “Black and brown students have waited long enough. They don’t have the privilege to wait”.

I’m confused. Does Mr. Gurley believe Burley School is fine as it is for “white students;” or that Buford is a segregated school; or that Buford should be segregated?

Our children attended the city schools in the early 70’s when we believed that our school system should be an integrated one.  It saddens me that the old segregationist  "black vs. white” mind set seems to have returned to our school administration.

John Pfaltz

Charlottesville

1501 Rugby Road, C’ville. 22903

295 6700

