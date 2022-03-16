Letter: Natural turf for a natural life

As a long-time resident of Albemarle County, a dad, a soccer coach and former president of SOKS, the Scottsville soccer league, I would like to voice my opposition to the installation of artificial turf on any of our fields. Grass is the best surface for field sports. The smell, the texture, the way it holds your cleat and cushions when you slide or fall is an integral part of the game. Grass is a natural and living surface. Beneath it, a universe of micro and macro-organisms thrive. A synthetic turf field is a dead, inanimate object. A slide tackle will give you rug burns. Remember your childhood: the pickup ball games, the smell of fresh cut grass, the freedom of running across a field, how you might have plucked a blade and chewed as you lay there in the comfort of spring with the warm earth surrounding you. Would you trade that memory for the smell of shredded tires and plastic blades coated with carcinogenic PFAS?