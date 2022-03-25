Letter: Knowledge of racism drives change

I read your headline "Youngkin administration scraps education policy materials it deemed 'divisive'" and it made me ill. I'm a 71 year old white man and I see this as an attempt to destroy what little progress we have made towards equality among all people during my lifetime. Teaching our children the unvarnished truth is a means by which division can be narrowed, not increased.

I want German children to feel badly about the Holocaust. I want my children to feel badly about slavery. I want everyone to feel bad about prejudice and bigotry towards people who are different than themselves. The only way we can improve as a society is by learning about and examining mistakes we made in the past and then committing ourselves to doing better in the future. Oppression and discrimination are bad things and our kids should be taught that they are bad.

I'm sure Governor Youngkin has good intentions, but shielding our children from reality is not in their best interest. I do not want to live in a state that banishes books that portray the truth. We teach our children so that they may become better informed and grow to be better citizens. I prefer to allow educators, not politicians, to select what and how our children should learn.

John Canoles

Ruckersville