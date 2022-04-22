Letter: Keep Kessler ban

I was glad to see the Daily Progress April 19 editorial “Behavior Counts, So UVa Should Keep Kessler Ban.” in favor of extending the University of Virginia’s no-trespass order for Jason Kessler. I agree that the university should act to protect the community by extending the ban. The Sines v. Kessler trial recently established that Kessler and the other defendants conspired to commit racist violence on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017. The university allowed some of that violence by failing to act to prevent the White supremacists from marching through campus with their torches on the night of Aug. 11.The university again failed to act to protect the community when it allowed Kessler to visit the law library and harass students and community members not once, but twice in April of 2018. I was present in the law library during both of those incidents. It was not until a week after the second law library incident that the university finally implemented the no-trespass order, after all the harm of August 11 and 12 and the two law library visits had already occurred. In an article for the Washington Post, reporter Ellie Silverman described how Kessler and other White supremacist defendants actually used the October and November 2021 Sines v. Kessler trial as a platform to try to drum up support for themselves. As the editorial pointed out, Kessler’s behavior has not changed. I hope this time the university will act by extending the no-trespass order and prevent harm before it occurs.