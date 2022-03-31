Letter: Head off gun violence

On March 20, I was awakened by the sound of nearby gunshots. I learned later that 126 rounds were fired in the Fry's Spring neighborhood. This is just one of the continuing incidents of gun violence in our city. At a recent meeting of Fry’s Spring residents, we learned that our City Council is exploring options to reduce the threat of gun violence.

While the City Council continues to debate, there are some steps each of us can take, to reduce the number of shootings in our city. If you own a gun, keep it locked and unloaded. And keep ammunition stored separately from the firearm. If your gun is stolen, immediately report that robbery to the police. If you hear gun shots, report that to the police.

Finally, If you are a landlord, add a phrase to your lease agreement, “Guns are prohibited on this property.” If your tenant is a hunter or uses a firearm as part of his/her job, include in the lease that while the firearm is on the premises, it be locked, unloaded, and the ammunition stored separately from the firearm. Note: It is legally permissible for a landlord to require his/her tenant to abide by such prohibitions and restrictions. If the tenant is found in violation, that is grounds for eviction.

There is a lot we can do as citizens to stem the violence in our city.

Rev. Dr. Gay Lee Einstein

Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention