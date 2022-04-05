Letter: Food drive exceeds goal

When we set out for the 2022 School Food Drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we had three key points in our mind:

1. One in every 12 children in the Blue Ridge area struggles with hunger. The face of hunger is neither far nor distant. It is that of a friend, family member or classmate.

2. As COVID-19 benefits wane and grocery store prices rise, more and more people in our area will be in need. A community food drive is pertinent to support the growing demands.

3. Two years into the pandemic and following last year’s large-scale School Food Drive that collected over 8,000 pounds, some may have been fatigued in serving their community. Yet, we trusted Charlottesville was different.

That trust paid off. Students, teachers, parents, and passionate members of our community united against food insecurity. As student leaders of Albemarle High School, we saw barrels overflow with shelf-stable items and canned goods. Across the area, student after student brought generous donations to help their community.

The perseverance and positivity persist in Charlottesville despite any circumstance carried into this year. We not only reached our 10,000-pound collection goal, we surpassed it. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s 2022 School Food Drive collected 11,516 pounds of food, which will go on to help provide 8,849 meals to families in need. This is the most successful School Food Drive the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has ever had.

We know the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is immensely grateful for the generosity that is now synonymous with our area. To all the students, staff, and community members that participated in the 2022 School Food Drive, thank you for not only bringing food but kindness and compassion into our community.

Katharina Ravichandran and Emily Warren

2022 School Food Drive Student Coordinators