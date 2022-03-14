 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Florida sexuality, gender law makes sense

Here is something I think all parents can agree on: classroom instruction by school personnel on sexual orientation or gender identity should not occur in kindergarten through grade 3. It should focus on reading, writing, arithmetic, and playing nice in the sandbox. Then, why are progressives going ballistic over a Florida law that in its essence says that? Because they are showing that even a modest conservative pushback on their radical agenda is will be turned into a rallying histrionic misnomer cry: "Don't say gay."

James Avery

Charlottesville

