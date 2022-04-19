Letter: Fight malnutrition to build a fighting force

Our national security hinges on the health of our nation. For the past several years, our armed forces have struggled to meet recruiting goals that ensure the strength of our country’s defense. A major factor behind our recruitment challenges: malnutrition.

In Virginia, an alarming 70 percent of youth ages 17-24 are ineligible for military service due to a combination of health concerns, behavioral issues, or educational deficits. Nationally, 71 percent of young people are ineligible. Obesity alone accounts for 31 percent of disqualifications. These staggering figures will only continue to rise if left unchecked.

I recently participated in a roundtable discussion with Mission: Readiness, an organization of nearly 800 retired military leaders who have championed investments in child nutrition for over a decade. The conversation included fellow Mission: Readiness member Major General (Ret.) Malcolm Frost, U.S. Army, Sarah Steely from No Kid Hungry Virginia, and Mercedes Kirkland-Doyle of The Good News Community Kitchen to sound the alarm on the connection between our waning military preparedness and our state’s food security.

In order to address our country’s obesity epidemic, we must begin with our youngest Americans. Child nutrition programs are a crucial first step to ensuring our children grow up to be healthy, successful adults. Building a foundation of healthy habits during school time can help children prepare to thrive in future military service, or any career they choose.

Prior to the pandemic, the obesity rate for children in Virginia between the ages of 10 and 17 was 15 percent. This percentage is likely higher now due to school closures over the past two years, during which kids were often unable to access their regular school meals or engage in PE classes or afterschool sports.

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is one of our most important tools to push back against child food insecurity and malnutrition. Congress established this vital program following World War II, when malnutrition disqualified at least 40 percent of military recruits. While malnutrition most often manifests as obesity today, the need for the NSLP remains.

The nutritious, balanced meals provided by the NSLP are often the most consistent source of healthy foods and fresh produce for school-aged kids, especially kids who may be facing food insecurity at home. The most recent data, from 2016, showed that 41 percent of Virginia kids were eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

Other programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “SNAP,” the Summer Food Service Program, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or “WIC,” bolster the NSLP to provide meals and nutrition education to families outside of normal school hours.

Unfortunately, participation in school lunch decreased during the pandemic, from nearly 30 million participants nationwide per day in 2019, to 23 million in 2020, further exacerbating the impact of food insecurity in our country.

Especially in the wake of the pandemic’s effects, child nutrition programs deserve the full attention and support of our lawmakers. Failing to invest further in these programs, which have historic bipartisan support, will significantly weaken our long-term national security. We owe it to Virginia's young people to provide them with better access to fresh and balanced meals. The strength of our next generation—and our military—depend on it.

Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Sandra Alvey, U.S. Army

Member, Mission: Readiness

Gordonsville