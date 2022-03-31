Letter: Everyone gets their say

I began my UVA college career, living in the basement of Echols dorm. I came from a small public high school. Many other first-years seemed to be much more sophisticated, worldly wise, and self-assured than I. The first week, I met a student, who was George Benson’s neighbor. “George who?” “He’s playing on my turntable.” “Oh.” I now love George Benson.

I was then and still am politically conservative. I’ve grown. I am also a free-speech advocate.

Over its history, the university has entertained a variety of political voices. In 1903, one of my heroes, Theodore Roosevelt gave the 79th commencement address. Imagine my chagrin, then, as I read the March 17 Cavalier Daily Editorial, “Rescind Mike Pence’s Speaking Offer.” It called for the university to ban the former vice president from speaking on the Grounds. Apparently, the woke are intolerant of diversity of thought.

The CD editorial maintained that Pence would bring danger to the Grounds as a supporter of racism, homophobia, anti-trans rights, and misogyny. No facts for this claim were forthcoming. Apparently, the paper simply views its “group think” as accepted dogma.

I wasn’t shocked. I’ve lived in Charlottesville for over 40 years, so I’ve witnessed this presumptive logic up close:

We must ALL be progressive socialists here (untrue).

Anyone who disagrees with us is dangerous and hate-filled (not true).

Agree with us or we will demonize, ostracize, and/or cancel you (too true).

Part of maturity is the ability to place oneself in the position of another. This consideration seems far from the abilities of the staffers on the Cavalier Daily.

In a democracy, everyone gets their say, though not everyone gets their way. Free speech is a pillar of our democracy. Others have opinions, too. I, for one, am thankful to be able to speak mine, at least for now, without fear of reprisal.

Douglas Woodside

Charlottesville