Letter: Don't let Ukraine fall

There are so many policies and social issues that have proved divisive in this country and our communities. As a people we are torn along many lines, but in the end we have that luxury to be divisive.

What is happening in the Ukraine at the hands hands of Russian aggression is more than snuffing out democracy and sovereignty in a single country. It is an affront and danger to America's vision. It is a proposition that, left unchecked, costs both lives and livelihood. It casts a shadow over the way of life we here in Charlottesville so graciously enjoy.

Aggression not met in equal measure will yield to history repeating itself. Most of our heroes from World War II have left us, but the recollection of their sacrifice has not. They helped to usher in a safer world after repelling the ambitions of one man and regime - Hitler and the Nazis. Decades later, we face a similar ambition and man, in Vladimir Putin and Russia.

We need to apply the full weight of what it means to be the leader of the free world to its best use. The United States needs allies to repel Putin without going to war. But surely, we should spearhead the charge.

Ukraine is experiencing a large scale atrocity, and fights against odds unlike many of us have seen. Putin is putting to the test our resolve and moral compass. If we do not respond united to the call, Ukraine will simply be the first domino to fall.

James Czelusta

Waynesboro