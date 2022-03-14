Letter: Coordinate return to office

For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of shifts in the "normal" functioning of society. As a result of COVID, we have seen a disruption not only amid the pandemic, but now that it winds down. One possible reason that it has been so difficult to transition back to in-person work and full capacity offices is finding the resources to do so. Many people struggle finding childcare for their young children and most after-school activities have not resumed. Those are a couple of reasons some people may not be working. Another reason could be being putting oneself into a situation that leaves them at high risk of becoming infected. Staying home leaves you with a far lower chance of contracting the virus and sharing it with your family.