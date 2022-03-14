Letter: Coordinate return to office

For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of shifts in the "normal" functioning of society. As a result of COVID, we have seen a disruption not only amid the pandemic, but now that it winds down. One possible reason that it has been so difficult to transition back to in-person work and full capacity offices is finding the resources to do so. Many people struggle finding childcare for their young children and most after-school activities have not resumed. Those are a couple of reasons some people may not be working. Another reason could be being putting oneself into a situation that leaves them at high risk of becoming infected. Staying home leaves you with a far lower chance of contracting the virus and sharing it with your family.
Struggles to return to the office have a trickle-down effect. Many aspects of our lives are tied together. To have a functioning economy, organizations need to work together. Without basic services such as childcare, people won’t be able to work. Every family, company, and organization must provide building blocks. Without an integrated approach, there will be little success in getting back to the office.
People are also reading…
Caroline Hester
Charlottesville