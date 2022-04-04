Letter: Convention allows massive changes in U.S. Constitution

The March 31 Daily Progress published a letter advocating for an Article 5 constitutional convention to amend the US Constitution. This effort isn’t something that has just emerged organically. The effort to call for an Article 5 constitutional convention was funded, initiated and refined by ALEC and associated right wing organizations.

ALEC (the American Legislative Exchange Council) is an organization funded by private members such as American oligarchs like Charles Koch and his political network of billionaires, special interest organizations, large corporations, etc. The public members are Republican state legislators. ALEC writes model legislation that the public members take back to their states and submit as their own. ALEC’s website promotes the Article V convention, which could undermine the entire Constitution.

A few years ago ALEC tried to have states repeal the 17th Amendment so that U.S. Senators would be selected by state legislators, not voters. Together with voter suppression and gerrymandering, it would permit Republican- controlled state legislatures to not only control their legislatures, but the House of Representatives, and the US Senate, permanently. Similar to Virginia from 2010 to 2019, except then Republicans couldn’t elect anyone running for statewide office. ALEC failed in the attempt to repeal the 17th Amendment.

Although the constitutional convention is being promoted as addressing narrowly defined subjects, there is nothing in Article 5 to prevent the delegates from rewriting the US Constitution to assure that the American oligarchs will be in control. We will become just the States of America. The only thing that will unite us will be the roads.

As of April 1, 19 states have endorsed the constitutional convention, and another cluster has passed it in one House, including Virginia. Tell your Delegate and Senator to vote “NO” on the constitutional convention.

Robert Wilson

Charlottesville