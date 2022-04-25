Letter: Clean up your trash

I would like to address two issues. Can we do anything to bring public awareness to these things that make our city look trashy?

Number one is the bus stop trash. There are trashcans provided at the bus stops and people continually, just get up and leave their trash on the benches or ground. The transit people have to clean this up. People, please stop being lazy and clean up after yourselves!

Second issue is the poop bags at the parks for dog poop. They are not meant to be left there! They are meant to be carried to the trash receptacles in the park! Stop leaving them all over. They are trash. It is littering if they are left anywhere but the trash cans.

Thanks for any cooperation and for passing this on to any offenders that are known!

Marianne Johnson

Charlottesville