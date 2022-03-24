Letter: City needs more shade trees

It’s been almost three years since the City committed to a Climate Action Plan with nothing to show for it. Its been10 years that the Tree Commission has been warning us about our declining tree canopy and the urgency to preserve and plant shade trees as a critical tool in fighting climate change and reducing energy costs.

It is time to re-green our city. We must protect our most vulnerable neighborhoods, now termed “heat islands”, by expanding green spaces and planting trees.

Our tree canopy declined twice as fast in four years as it did in the previous 10, a loss of over 600 acres of trees.

12 of our 19 city neighborhoods are below 40% tree canopy, considered unhealthy, where people suffer more heat related illnesses.

Charlottesville currently experiences 29 days above 90 degrees; the 10th and Page neighborhood recorded 55 days above 90 degrees in 2021.

Families in “heat island” neighborhoods may spend over 10% of their income on energy costs. The city average is 2.3%.

If you are concerned, here is what you can do:

Call or email your city councilors and ask them to:

Do the Climate Action Plan now, no more delays.

Stop developers from creating new “heat island neighborhoods” without space for shade trees.

Preserve our old large canopy trees for their shade and health benefits and codify penalties for their destruction.

Support the $100,000 CIP request to plant 200 new trees a year.

Support local organizations that work for climate change and re-greening/re-leafing Charlottesville, such as C3, The Nature Conservancy, the Tree Stewards, ReLeaf Cville and The Sierra Club.

Our community needs to respond with a sense of urgency. The recent pandemic demonstrated that people long for and need outdoor green space for their psychological and physical health. Our current push for increased density and affordable housing shouldn’t exclude room for green space and critically important shade trees. We can do both.

The Charlottesville Tree Commission

Charlottesville