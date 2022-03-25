Letter: Carbon fee would help U.S.

Thank you for quoting President Biden’s statement on March 14 that the climate crisis, consumer costs, and national security can all be dealt with simultaneously One measure that would address all three of these problems at one time is a carbon fee and dividend program.

Experts agree that a carbon fee on the fossil fuel industry is the single most powerful tool available to reduce carbon emissions and begin to mitigate climate change. Distributing that carbon fee to all households in the form of a cash dividend will help Americans deal with the high costs of goods and prices at the pump. As fossil fuel companies no longer get a pass on the pollution they generate and the damages they are inflicting, renewable energy becomes more affordable and widely distributed. As a result, we will become less vulnerable to foreign actions that threaten fuel supplies and upset global markets.