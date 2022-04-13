 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Letter: Call Putin's bluff

  • 0

I endorse U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) Captain Alan Swinger’s letter of April 6. I sent a message to President Biden a week ago to let Zelenskyy come and get the MiGs in Poland. Don’t “deliver” them. Let Ukraine pilots come and fly them “home.”  Putin has had such trouble with his invasion of Ukraine. Do you think he can fight a war on two fronts? I agree we need to quit reacting to Putin’s actions; instead, let Putin respond to ours, if he will. Biden says he’s placing “more sanctions” on Putin. Why are we holding any in reserve?

John M. Lindner

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free speech concerns at UVa in spotlight ahead of Pence's lecture

Free speech concerns at UVa in spotlight ahead of Pence's lecture

The state of free speech at colleges and universities is not a new debate, but public attention on the issue has been heightened in recent months as some students, professors, and outside critics — often on the right — bemoan what they feel are intolerant campuses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert