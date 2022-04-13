Letter: Call Putin's bluff

I endorse U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) Captain Alan Swinger’s letter of April 6. I sent a message to President Biden a week ago to let Zelenskyy come and get the MiGs in Poland. Don’t “deliver” them. Let Ukraine pilots come and fly them “home.” Putin has had such trouble with his invasion of Ukraine. Do you think he can fight a war on two fronts? I agree we need to quit reacting to Putin’s actions; instead, let Putin respond to ours, if he will. Biden says he’s placing “more sanctions” on Putin. Why are we holding any in reserve?