Letter: Call for a Convention of States

The following is what I believe to be one of the most important pieces of legislation for the Virginia General Assembly to pass in the next legislative session in 2023.

A Convention of States (COS) is imperative to get underway in this country. In brief, COS would get three main goals accomplished: it would impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit federal power and jurisdiction, and set term limits on government officials.

Let me address the main concerns most people have with it. Number one is that is an unlawful process, when in reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Article 5 of the Constitution permits states to gather in a convention to consider amendments if 34 of the states sign on. Once that happens, Congress must call the convention.

Concern number two is that it will be a “runaway” convention or that something worse than what we have already will be passed. That’s not going to happen either. Any amendment to the constitution must be ratified by 38 states. Nothing wild like repealing the First Amendment will be passed.

The goals will be laid out specifically, each state will have one vote, and if enough states can agree on all or at least some of the amendments, we can turn this country back onto the right track.

Lastly, let me say that this is not a Republican or Democrat issue. The topics being discussed are not partisan such as, for instance, abortion. We simply want to put the federal government in its lawful place. West Virginia just became the 18th state to pass the resolution, and Virginia needs to follow suit as soon as possible.

There are tons of ways you can get involved If you’re at all interested please visit https://www.conventionofstates.com.

Adam Boyer

Gladys