Letter: Bus lines need improvement

While Charlottesville City Council works to configure a budget that will determine the city’s next 10 years of spending, one topic that is key to building an equitable, sustainable city is being overlooked in public discourse: transit.

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is a bus system with great potential, but that potential cannot be realized without proper investment into a vision of Charlottesville that looks beyond reliance on personal vehicles. CAT Director Garland Williams presented critical pieces of such a vision to the council in January. To increase ridership, he advocated the need to work towards 15-minute service intervals, as well as improve the quality of our stops.

The council seemed to be on-board, but conspicuously absent from the proposed budget is the funding to start these initiatives. To city residents, this absence of funding should be of paramount concern—one a par with affordable housing and school reconfiguration.

Transit is an equity issue. CAT is fare-free until 2026. If we invest in our bus system now, the city immediately becomes more affordable and accessible. We would reduce expenses for gas, car maintenance, etc., and it would be easy for all of us—regardless of economic status—to run errands and reach amenities safely and swiftly.

Transit is a climate issue. It would be impossible for us to meet our climate goals and combat climate change without significantly transforming how we get around in the city.

It’s never been more urgent to make our voices heard and demand that we start budgeting for transit transformation. Neither we—nor the planet—can afford our silence.

Gregory Weaver

Charlottesville