Letter: An exemplary career

Our area is losing an excellent and committed civil servant with the retirement of Greg Kamptner as the Albemarle County Attorney.
I have had the good fortune to work for and with Greg on a number of matters through the years. Greg's knowledge and understanding of Virginia land use law is unmatched by local government attorneys across Virginia. In addition to his legal acumen, Greg's integrity and professionalism have been hallmarks of his career.
Albemarle County is lucky to have received Greg's excellent legal services and wise counsel for over 25 years. Here is wishing him a happy and productive retirement.
John C. Blair, II
Charlottesville