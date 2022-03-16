Letter: Albemarle redistricting done right

I am writing in response to the March 3 article titled “Albemarle supervisors narrow local redistricting maps to one.” The Albemarle County of Supervisors’ decision to change district maps could have serious effects before the June primary elections. Albemarle is changing its district organization in order to change magisterial boundaries. When that happens, people often fear gerrymandering. Leaders sometimes gerrymander districts in order to shift the voting base in their favor or to get policies less likely to pass in the current district top pass in newly drawn districts. However, Albemarle’s new district map, referred to as option one, will affect less than 2,000 people. This is a sign that there nothing untoward happened. Albemarle also took a strategy of transparency when it came to the comment period. The country had a month-long comment period for residents to voice their opinions of changes to voting precincts and magisterial boundaries.