Letter: Affordable housing overemphasized

In the rush to create affordable housing we may be going overboard. This Monday night, March 21, City Council will have a first vote on whether to increase the zoning at 240 Stribling Ave. from 42 dwelling units to 170. Gagged by pandemic masks, isolation and lack of zoom meeting expertise, the neighbors are awakening to the dangers the increase of 1,200-plus car trips would create on their narrow street, blind curve, blind dip and intersection with Jefferson Park Ave.

The City has offered to borrow funds, facilitated by the developer, in order to widen the road by one foot, to add a sidewalk on one side, to add crosswalks, and to eliminate all parking on Stribling. Unfortunately, the crosswalks would put pedestrians near blind spots, and the city has not yet done a detailed engineering study so the loan may be insufficient.

Some parking would be lost as well as the rental units or bedrooms dependent on it. Otherwise, the new sidewalk would enable owners to raise rents. Consequently, more permanent affordable rental units might be lost than would be created.

Other unresolved traffic hazards include the lack of emergency exits and lack of maneuverability for fire trucks, as well as the unaligned intersection of Robertson, Stribling and JPA. The additional car trips during rush hours would make it even more dangerously congested with inexcusably long wait lines.

The sidewalk removes 19 trees or more. The resulting heat and glare would lessen its use. Utility bills would go up. Less noise and CO2 would be absorbed. Is it worth it? Trimming back our curbside bushes and creating gravel side paths around the trees would be a good compromise.

Please contact the City Council at “council@charlottesville.org” to DENY this development at this density. More details and petition at https://chng.it/tLsdZfPkDL.

Cabell Marshall

Charlottesville