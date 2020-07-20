📰Albemarle County continues its virtual guided community conversations about Court Square with a conversation about the meaning and importance of Court Square as a public space at noon Friday. Regiser at www.publicinput.com/courtsquare.
📰Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by Kristina Forest on “Now That I’ve Found You” at noon Tuesday. Novelist Helon Habila speaks about his latest book, “Travelers,” at noon Thursday. Kwame Alexander speaks about his picture book, “The Undefeated,” at 10 a.m. July 28. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.
📰Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by COVID-19. The second installment, “United Ways and Universities: Effective Partnerships to Build Equity in College Towns,” is led by Kevin McDonald, vice president for diversity at the University of Virginia, and Andrew Grabau, executive director of Heart of Mississippi United Way, from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.
📰AARP Virginia hosts the virtual seminar “Social Security 101 — Everything You Wanted to Know,” led by Lizna Odhwani, public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Register at aarp.cvent.com/SocialSecurity072120. (757) 578-0991.
